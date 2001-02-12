Appointments at Cox Communications: Howard Tigerman,

VP, accounting and financial planning, Atlanta, named VP, business operations, Phoenix; Frank Loomans,

financial analyst, Atlanta, appointed manager, finance; Erin Hand,

director, executive development, Atlanta, named director, learning and talent development.

Valerie Green,

VP, marketing and brand development, Women Entertainment Network, New York, appointed VP, product strategy, Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y.

Timothy Sylvester,

CFO, Clientlogic, Dover, Del., named director, customer service, Delmarva area, Comcast, Dover, Del.