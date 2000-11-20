Appointments at Insight Communications:

Rick Williams,

marketing manager, Bowling Green, Ky,. system, named GM;

Dolores Gordon,

marketing and programming analyst, Bresnan Communications, New York, joins as director of marketing communications, New York;



Weimin Zhang,

marketing analyst, named database manager, New York;

Bill Binford,

operations director, Howard Horowitz and Associates, New York joins as programming manager, New York.



Scott Pesner,

director, member services, Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau, New York, appointed, director, marketing and promotions, Adelphia Media Services, Coudersport, Pa.