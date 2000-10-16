Appointments at Insight Communications: Mary Rhodes, VP, customer service administration, New York, named senior VP;Gloria Bushelman, regional product manager, Covington, Ky., named director, there; Gary Gray, manager, cash and revenue operations department, HBO, New York, joins as manager of financial planning, New York.

Appointments at Cox Communications, Atlanta: Doug Brooks, manager of cable and satellite operations, Foxtel, Sydney, Australia, joins Cox Communications, Atlanta, as director of capital expenditures planning and tracking; Chris Bowick, senior VP, technology and development, named executive VP of engineering.

Kate Murphy, director, media relations, telephone and Internet services, Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y., named director, media and community relations, New Jersey area, Randolph, N.J.