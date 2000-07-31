Tom Murphy, regional engineer, southeastern region, Charter Communications, Simpsonville, S.C., named VP, technical operation, Gulf Coast region, Birmingham, Ala.

Appointments at Adelphia, Coudersport, Pa.: Daniel Bemis, national director, Primestar, Dayton, Ohio, joins as VP, call center operations; D. Gail Cagle, VP, organization, training and development, Budget Group Inc., Denver, joins as VP, training and development; Mike Brady, partner in charge of risk management, Deloitte & Touche, Pittsburgh, joins as VP, financial operations and budgeting; Herbert Shirey, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Air Force, Colorado Springs, Colo., joins as VP, high-speed-data operations.

Suzanne Q. Hoffman, director, human resources, Comcast Cable Communications, Baltimore, named regional director, human resources, Maryland-Delaware.

Mark Sonnenberg, executive VP, entertainment, iNDemand, New York, named executive VP, content & marketing, Intertainer, Culver City, Calif.