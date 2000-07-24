Marvin S. Rappaport, government affairs consultant, Washington, joins Charter Communications Inc., Washington, as VP, public policy.

Appointments at Road Runner: Andrew G. Bast, group VP, regional operations, Herndon, Va., named senior VP of operations, there; Robert G. Benya, VP, power and media services, New York, named senior VP, marketing and sales, there.

Appointments at InSight Telecommunications Corp.: Marianne Hartmann, national manager, United Artists' Satellite Theater Network, Denver, join as regional sales manager, Denver; Michael Waxman, western division sales manager, Raycom Sports, Los Angeles, joins as regional sales manager, Los Angeles.