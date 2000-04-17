Appointments at Charter Communications, St. Louis, Mo.: Mike Marshall, senior securities, corporate and regulatory attorney, Mercantile Bancorporation Inc., there, joins as director, corporate counsel; William Sievers, regional call center manager, named VP, customer care.

Jerome H. Kern, vice chairman and member of the board of directors, TCI, Denver, named chairman and CEO, On Command Corp., San Jose, Calif.

Dale Bennett, VP, AT & T/TCI-Texas, Dallas, named COO, Classic Communications Inc., Austin, Texas.

Steve Schein, VP, strategic planning, Intertainer, Culver City, Calif., named senior VP, corporate development and strategic planning.