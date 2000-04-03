Monica Azare, chief counsel to Rep. W.J. Tauzin (R-La.), Washington, D.C., named VP, government affairs, Insight Communications, New York.

Appointments at Cox Communications Systems, Atlanta: Thomas Forst, GM, advertising sales, Manchester, Conn., named director, affiliate relations and advertising sales; Jacqui Vines, VP, human resources, San Diego, named VP and GM. She will be based in Baton Rouge, La; Tina Denicole, director, business operations, Phoenix, named director, finance, advertising sales, Atlanta.

Appointments at Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y.: Rick Belden, director, call center operations, Oakland, N.J., named area director, there; Howard Witt, director, call center operations, Bridgeport, Conn., named area director, there;

Peter Eliason, VP, operations, Charter Communications, Long Beach, Calif., named VP, operations, Southern California group, Alhambra, Calif.

George Barnard, director, advertising sales, Time Warner Cable, Boston, named regional sales manager, Adelphia Media Services, Northeast region, Plymouth, Mass.

Appointments at Intertainer, Culver City, Calif.: Amy Friedlander, director, legal and business affairs, named VP, business affairs; Lily Yee, controller, named VP, controller.

Doreen Napolitano, executive director, information systems, In Demand, New York, named VP, information systems.

Wade Lott, managing director, Chancellor Marketing Group, Orlando, Fla., named managing director, Philadelphia.

Appointments at Cable Television Laboratories Inc., Louisville, Colo.: Donald P. Dulchinos, senior director, named VP, advanced platforms and services; Diane McGinty, director, network management, named senior director.

Cheryl Lefkowitz, director, on-air promotion, USA Broadcasting, Miami, named president and senior producer, Insane Creative Inc., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.