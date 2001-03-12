At Adelphia Media Services, all of the following have been promoted from regional sales manager to regional director of sales: Tom Gombas,

Western region, Ontario, Calif.; Nancy Harrington,

Southeast region, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Ken Klein,

Northeast region, Plymouth, Mass.; Rick Pettyford,

central region, Staunton, Va.; Nancy Fry,

regional sales manager, Great Lakes region, named director, advertising; all of the following have been promoted from regional operations manager to regional director of operations: Steve Castle,

Western divison, Ontario, Calif.; Chris Kerney,

Northeast region, Plymouth, Mass.; Tammi Koch,

Great Lakes region, Buffalo, N.Y.; Carlos Pulido,

Southeast region, West Palm Beach, Fla.; John Artley,

senior information specialist, Electronic Data Systems, Staunton, Va., joins as regional director, operations, central region, Staunton, Va.

Hermond E. Palmer Jr.,

director, marketing for financial services, Lexis-Nexis, Philadelphia, joins Comcast Cable, Baltimore, as director, marketing and sales, Baltimore Metro area.