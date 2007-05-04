CAB Forms Committee To Settle Commercial Issues

The Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau (CAB) Friday said it was creating an industry commission it hopes can create processes and standards that advertisers, networks and Nielsen can work with to set commercial rates.

The CAB is inviting participation on the blue ribbon panel by the American Association of Advertising Agencies (AAAA), the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), the Media Rating Council (MRC) and the Syndicated

Network Television Association (SNTA), and third party processors of Nielsen information.

Those that have already indicated that they intend to participate in the so-called Commercial Ratings Commision include: Marc Goldstein, Mindshare/Group M & Chairman 4A’s Media Policy Committee; Andy Donchin; Carat & Chairman 4A’s National Television Committee; Judy Vogel, PHD & Chairwoman 4A’s Media Research Committee; Robert Liodice, President & CEO, Association of National Advertisers; Michael Donovan, Chairman & CEO, Donovan Data Systems; Sara Erichson, General Manager, National Services Nielsen Media Research; George Ivey, Executive Director, Media Rating Council.; and Steve Sternberg, Executive Vice President, Director Audience Analysis Magna Global. Other representaitves from Starcom Mediavest Group, ZenithOptimedia and , Horizon Media also say they want to participate.

A CAB spokesman said that while obviously the CAB represents the interests of cable networks, it intends to invite the broadcast networks to join the Commercial Ratings Commission, which intends to be a standing body, not a task force formed just to solve the immediate confusion over various Nielsen measurement options..