CAB deploys star power
The Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau got requests from more than 200 cable
systems for a satellite feed of a 15-minute reel containing pro-cable sound
bites from more than 30 celebrities.
The spots, shot during January's Television Critics Association tour,
feature such names as Tom Selleck, Kelsey Grammer, Erin Brockovich, Jacqueline
Bisset and Ed Asner.
Each talked about cable's appeal to creative talent and concluded with the
tag line "Cable -- the Power of Choice."
CAB vice president Steve Raddock, who taped the spots at TCA, said the
systems can insert them into their sales presentations.
This was the first time the CAB has done something of this nature, but it won't
be the last: "We plan on doing another in the fall," Raddock said.
