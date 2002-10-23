CAB backs Nielsen changes

The Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau Wednesday endorsed Nielsen Media

Research's planned changes to its local-TV-ratings system.

The ratings company said last week that by fourth-quarter 2003, it would begin

delivering broadcast and cable ratings to clients at the same time in one

computer file, rather than delivering broadcast ratings first by a couple of

weeks. Nielsen also said it would begin breaking out cable-only network ratings

from combined cable/satellite numbers in local markets.

The distinction is important because ads inserted by cable systems are not

inserted by the direct-broadcast satellite systems that carry those networks. CAB president and CEO Joe

Ostrow said the moves will help cable by allowing advertisers to make

side-by-side comparisons of broadcasting and cable and by making it easier to

make local cable ad buys.