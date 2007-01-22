CAA Taps Trio to Run New Sports Division

CAA has hired a trio of executives, including former Fox Sports Networks executive vice president David Rone, to jointly lead its new sports practice.

The agency also added former Mandalay Sports Entertainment president Howard Nuchow and formers Van Wagner Sports Group president Michael Levine.

The trio is tasked with expanding CAA’s sports business into areas such as broadcast rights while working with CAA’s emerging football, baseball, soccer and hockey businesses. The agency has recently embarked on an aggressive move into the sports representation business.

Levine will join CAA’s New York office on January 22, while Rone and Nuchow will work out of the agency’s new Los Angeles office beginning February 1.