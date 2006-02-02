CAA Adds Marketing Maven

Former Embassy Row and Davie-Brown Entertainment President Tera Hanks is joining the marketing practice of Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Hanks comes to CAA from Embassy Row, which she launched with producer Michael Davies (Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, Wife Swap) and Chris Moore, one of the founders of Live Planet. While there, she handled clients including Mountain Dew and Pepsi.

Previously she was with Davie Brown, which handled services ranging from branded integration to buzz marketing for clients including Pepsi, HP, BMW, Reebok, the NFL, American Express, Sony PlayStation and Yahoo!

The six-year-old CAA Marketing's clients include Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Hasbro, Sprint Nextel, Delta Airlines, and Abercrombie & Fitch/Hollister.