C Spire to Sell Dish 'Everywhere'
In the "two can play at that game" department,
Verizon and SpectrumCo are not the only ones striking marketing partnerships to
use wireless retail stores to promote video distribution.
Wireless provider C Spire will promote Dish's TV Everywhere
products and DVR in its retail locations, making the point that its smartphone
users will be able to access Dish programming remotely with their smartphones
and tablets, as well as its "hopper" whole-home DVR service.
For its part, says, C Spire President Hu Meena: "Three-screen
convergence is an important element of our personalized services and DISH will
help us deliver a converged, integrated video and entertainment experience for
consumers on their smartphones and tablets."
To view all that content on the go, users will need a Dish Sling
adapter and a broadband-connected Dish HD DVR receiver.
A multiscreen strategy is becoming a necessity as video
moves online and viewers on the move increasingly access it on the go.
