C Spire to Sell Dish 'Everywhere'

In the "two can play at that game" department,

Verizon and SpectrumCo are not the only ones striking marketing partnerships to

use wireless retail stores to promote video distribution.

Wireless provider C Spire will promote Dish's TV Everywhere

products and DVR in its retail locations, making the point that its smartphone

users will be able to access Dish programming remotely with their smartphones

and tablets, as well as its "hopper" whole-home DVR service.

For its part, says, C Spire President Hu Meena: "Three-screen

convergence is an important element of our personalized services and DISH will

help us deliver a converged, integrated video and entertainment experience for

consumers on their smartphones and tablets."

To view all that content on the go, users will need a Dish Sling

adapter and a broadband-connected Dish HD DVR receiver.

A multiscreen strategy is becoming a necessity as video

moves online and viewers on the move increasingly access it on the go.