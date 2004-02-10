C-SPAN3 to Cover Indecency Hearing

C-SPAN3 will carry live coverage of the House Energy & Commerce Committee Telecommunications Subcommittee Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST.

That’s the session in which the committee will discuss the proposed Broadcast Decency Enforcement Act of 2004 with witnesses including the FCC commissioners, Viacom President and COO Mel Karmazin, and NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

Topic A, no doubt, will be Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl halftime performance. Most cable systems don’t carry C-SPAN3, but, if you want to watch the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on cable competition instead, you can see it online at c-span.org, also at 10:30 a.m. NCTA chief Robert Sachs testifies at that one.