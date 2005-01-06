C-Span Ups Three Execs

C-Span has upped three executives to VP. They are Marty Dominguez, director of marketing; Peter Kiley, director of affiliate relations; and Joanne Wheeler, director of education relations.

Co-COO's Susan Swain and Rob Kennedy credited the promotions to the trio's contributions toward "building our presence in the emerging media technologies."

Dominguez will oversee all advertising, promotion and community relations efforts, including "driving" the C-Span School Buses effort. Kiley will help expand C-Span's video on demand and IP (internet protocol) video efforts. Wheeler, is responsible for developing educational materials and efforts for government and civics teachers.