C-SPAN Gives Nod to Net Neutrality Doc
Add C-SPAN to the list of
cable industry players who have given a nod to network neutrality, though in
this case it is for a student documentary entered in a StudentCam
competition.
C-SPAN said Wednesday
that Melissa Yu, Sara Atkins and Katy Becker's documentary, "Net
Neutrality: The Federal Government's Role in Our Online Community" had
taken first place. They are from Knoxville
Middle School in Tennessee.
"The winning videos were those that best explained what the
students learned about how the federal government works and how the
government's decisions have an impact on the students on a local level," said
Joanne Wheeler, C-SPAN vice president of
education relations.
That and the others winner can be viewed here.
That announcement came as the House Communications
Subcommittee was considering a resolution that would remove one of the Federal
Government's most recent forays into the online community, the FCC's network
neutrality regs.
