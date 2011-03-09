C-SPAN Gives Nod to Net Neutrality Doc

Add C-SPAN to the list of

cable industry players who have given a nod to network neutrality, though in

this case it is for a student documentary entered in a StudentCam

competition.

C-SPAN said Wednesday

that Melissa Yu, Sara Atkins and Katy Becker's documentary, "Net

Neutrality: The Federal Government's Role in Our Online Community" had

taken first place. They are from Knoxville

Middle School in Tennessee.

"The winning videos were those that best explained what the

students learned about how the federal government works and how the

government's decisions have an impact on the students on a local level," said

Joanne Wheeler, C-SPAN vice president of

education relations.

That and the others winner can be viewed here.

That announcement came as the House Communications

Subcommittee was considering a resolution that would remove one of the Federal

Government's most recent forays into the online community, the FCC's network

neutrality regs.