C-SPAN, Comcast team up

Comcast Corp. and C-SPAN are joining forces on C-SPAN's biggest-ever educational
initiative.

"Students & Leaders, Lessons on Leadership and Public Service" will bring
national leaders -- including legislators, journalists, judges and administration
officials -- to 40 Washington, D.C.-area high schools to talk about their careers and
commitment to public service.

The talks will be recorded and aired on C-SPAN.