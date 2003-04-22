C-SPAN, Comcast team up
Comcast Corp. and C-SPAN are joining forces on C-SPAN's biggest-ever educational
initiative.
"Students & Leaders, Lessons on Leadership and Public Service" will bring
national leaders -- including legislators, journalists, judges and administration
officials -- to 40 Washington, D.C.-area high schools to talk about their careers and
commitment to public service.
The talks will be recorded and aired on C-SPAN.
