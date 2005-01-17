C-Cor Expands Into VOD Market

Last week, C-Cor finalized its $89 million acquisition of

video-on-demand (VOD) technology provider nCube, a move that broadens C-Cor's

inventory. Now the company's offerings span everything from head-end

infrastructure to broadband and VoIP services. Dave Woodle, C-Cor chairman and

CEO, discussed the future of C-Cor and the industry with

B&C's Ken Kerschbaumer.

The nCube acquisition positions you for the VOD

market. What is the industry's challenge in getting VOD rolled out

successfully?

It is getting to the next level of technology implementation that gives

cost-effective flexibility to operators. How will they store tens of thousands

of hours of content so that every subscriber has access? If it costs $10 to

watch something at home but only $4 to pick it up at the video store, they'll

go to Blockbuster. But if the viewer can get what they want for $4 at home,

they will.

Free VOD seems more attractive to cable operators,

but what is the business upside?

The most important reason to do it: It is another value-added service.

To be able to see content you missed the first time is a great capability cable

provides that others can't. And it gets people used to VOD.

What should operators expect in terms of the cost

of a VOD system?

Historically, they've bought turnkey systems with prices of around

$130 per stream. The industry will be moving away from per-stream pricing to a

structure that includes the hardware for storage and/or software. Our goal is

to lower total cost per stream.

On the flip side, won't the DVR make VOD less

popular?

Not everyone will want DVRs because they don't want to plan. They want

the flexibility to go back and get something they might have missed.

Digital ad insertion seems to solve concerns over

DVR users skipping ads. Is that market evolving?

The first step is that ads will become just a mini on-demand viewing

experience. We can figure that out technically, but someone needs to figure out

the content side. I do think there will be more customized ads worked into an

on-demand environment. If the viewer fast-forwards through an ad, it shows two

or three key points instead of a blur.

Is it difficult to place that key-point clip into

the commercial?

Not if it's done with a digital ad. We control the fast- forward or

rewind; all we're really doing is jumping to a different clip. It is more of

a big deal operationally than technically.

Once cable operators do that, it sounds like

buying commercial time based on Nielsen ratings becomes unnecessary because

advertisers can reach whom they want.

That is the goal. This isn't being held up because of technology. It

gets down to privacy issues.

We could categorize 50 types of households, but it's coming down to

viewers' getting used to it and understanding what it means.

How do you get them to drop concerns over

privacy?

An operator will have to offer something to do with pricing. If you

agree to let the operator track what you watch, you pay $30 a month. But if you

want no targeted ads, it costs $65 a month.