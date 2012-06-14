Byron Allen to Host 39th Daytime Creative Arts Emmys

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Thursday that Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios, will host the 39th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The awards will be held at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.

"With talent like Byron Allen hosting and so many stars here to salute those that work so hard behind the scenes, it will be a wonderful night for daytime television," said Malachy Wienges, chairman of NATAS.

Allen is also the host of the syndicated late-night series, Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen.