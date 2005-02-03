BVT's Steve Cohen Dies

Steven Cohen, 33, VP of business and legal affairs for Buena Vista Television, died suddenly in his sleep Jan. 31. A cause of death is still trying to be determined.

Cohen joined BVT in January 2000 as director of business affairs and was named to his latest post in March 23.

Cohen was described Thursday as a rising star in the Disney division by BVT President Janice Marinelli. "An outstanding human being, Steven had a thirst and passion for learning and always kept one step ahead. We relied on him for his rich knowledge and good judgment. His death is a tremendous loss to us, both personally and professionally," she said Thursday.

Cohen is survived by his wife of 10 months, Brielle, who is expecting their first child in July; his parents, Penny and Howard Cohen of Denver; and a sister, Eden Cohen, also of Denver.

There will be a memorial service Monday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m. at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Los Angeles. For information on contributions to the Steve Cohen Memorial Fund, call 818-460-5101.