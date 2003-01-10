BVT to sell ads for Ask Rita
Buena Vista Television's advertising-sales division will handle all national
advertising for Litton Syndications Inc.'s new strip, Ask Rita, starring
comedienne Rita Rudner, said Howard Levy, executive vice president of ad sales
for BVT and Dave Morgan, Litton's president and CEO, Thursday.
Ask Rita is set to launch Jan. 27.
In the show, Rudner and a panel of her "equally unqualified" Hollywood
friends will dole out advice.
"You ask your friends for advice and they don't know anything," Rudner said.
"Why not ask me? I have a TV show."
