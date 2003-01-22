BVT: Brady back for fall

New Orleans -- Buena Vista Television has cleared The Wayne Brady Show on KARE-TV

Minneapolis and WPXI-TV Pittsburgh for fall 2003, the syndicator said at

the National Association of Television Programming Executives' show here.

Wayne Brady was rolled out slowly this year, and Buena Vista now is

selling it for a national launch in the fall.

The show has also been renewed on WOIO-TV Cleveland.

And the talk/variety show has been cleared on the ABC owned-and-operated

stations for another season.

BVT's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has also been renewed for another

season in 60 percent of the country.