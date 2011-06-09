For Buyers, Only One New Thursday Show Has That 'X Factor'

Thursday

night on TV is important-for advertisers in categories like movies and retail

in particular, hoping to reach consumers before the weekend, and for the

broadcast networks that get huge dollars from them for their shows on that

night.

So, the networks are

doing their best to bolster their Thursday primetime schedules with ABC, NBC

and Fox adding one new show and CBS two.

Fox will offer the X Factor Results Show following the

competition portion on Wednesday nights, and this is expected to possibly draw

the largest audience of the night.

Other than X Factor, media buyers do not see any

sure shots among the new shows, although the CBS sitcom How to Be a Gentleman, leading out of the most-watched comedy on

television, The Big Bang Theory, and

NBC's comedy Whitney, leading out of

that network's best sitcom The Office,

both have a chance to succeed.

Buyers also like

NBC's Prime Suspect, based on the

British drama of the same name, starring Maria Bello as a New York City female

detective working with and being degraded by all-male colleagues. But the show

is up against two veteran dramas on CBS and ABC, making it a tough go.

Here is an analysis

of the night by time period. All ratings data is from Nielsen and are live,

same day ratings.

8 p.m. to 9

p.m.

Fox's The X Factor Results Show is expected to

win the time period by a wide margin in both viewers and 18-49, particularly

since it will reunite American Idol

adversary judges Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul. Although CBS' The Big Bang Theory at 8 p.m. averaged

13.2 million viewers and a 4.4 18-49 demo rating this past season, so it will

be a tough top incumbent to beat. Both shows will dominate that first half-hour

of the night. CBS' How to Be A Gentleman

had a funny first episode and Entourage's

Kevin Dillon fits well as the macho personal trainer who tries to "man up" one

of his easy-going gym customers. The only issue is that Big Bang skews heavier female and Gentleman might skew more male, potentially losing it some of the

hefty Big Bang lead-in audience.

NBC is returning two

Thursday night comedies that scored fairly low ratings last season, and the

prospects for this season are that they may fall even lower. Leading off the

night at 8 is Community, which

averaged only 4.4 million viewers this past season, and a 2.0 18-49 demo

rating. That's one-third as many viewers as CBS' Big Bang. And the network's 8:30 sitcom Parks and Recreation averaged 5.1 million viewers and a slightly

better 2.6 18-49 demo number.

ABC will offer a new

drama, a remake of the 1970s hit Charlie's

Angels. Remakes of â€˜70s shows have not fared well on broadcast television

with NBC's failed attempts to bring back new versions of Bionic Woman and Knight Rider.

So this show has a big challenge, particularly in a time period so competitive.

The CW returns its

highest-rated show, the drama Vampire

Diaries at 8. The show averaged 3 million viewers and a 1.4 18-49 rating,

but like all CW shows, it's audience is much younger and on a percentage basis,

its viewer numbers increase greatly when DVR viewing is added in.

9 p.m. to 10

p.m.

CBS moved its solid

veteran drama CSI out of the 9 p.m.

time period to another night, and is replacing it with new drama Person of Interest, about a former CIA

operative that now tries to prevent crimes from happening. The show will most

likely skew more male but it will have its work cut out for it against veteran

ABC hit Grey's Anatomy and Fox's Bones, which both skew more female.

Grey's averaged 11.3 million viewers this past season but also was

television's highest-rated drama 18-49, averaging a 4.3. Bones averaged 11.4 million viewers and a solid 3.5 18-49 rating.

The CW is offering a

new drama, The Secret Circle, about a

town of young witches. It will probably lead out of The Vampire Diaries well, but again, the threshold for success on

the CW is lower than the other networks, because the show can succeed if it

draws lot of young women, even though its overall audience numbers are low.

NBC returns The Office at 9, which averaged 7.7

million viewers last season, and it will lead into new sitcom Whitney, which buyers believe has a

chance of moderate success in the lower rated NBC comedy block.

10 p.m. to

11 p.m.

CBS veteran drama The Mentalist is back and it's going to

be tough to unseat. The show averaged 15.3 million viewers and an 18-49 rating

of 3.2 this past season. Also in the time period is ABC returning drama Private Practice, the Grey's Anatomy spin-off that averaged

7.6 million viewers and a 2.8 18-49 rating this past season.

Media buyers believe

NBC's new drama, Prime Suspect, has a

chance of getting more viewership and better ratings than Private Practice. While The

Mentalist gets a broader audience of men and women, Practice skews more female, putting it head to head for that

audience with Suspect.

But NBC clearly

believes in the show, giving it a primetime period on Thursday night, where it

can garner a sizable number of viewers and ad dollars for the network if the

audience buys in.