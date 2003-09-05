Butt joins WBAL-TV

WXII-TV Greenville, N.C., news director Michelle Butt will be moving up in

markets to Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. sister station WBAL-TV Baltimore.

Current WBAL-TV news director Margaret Cronan resigned earlier this summer to

move to Philadelphia for personal reasons.

Butt is credited with helping to turn WXII-TV from a perennial third-place

finisher to a contender and winner in late news.

She'll be replaced there by current assistant news director Barry

Klaus.