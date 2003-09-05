Butt joins WBAL-TV
WXII-TV Greenville, N.C., news director Michelle Butt will be moving up in
markets to Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. sister station WBAL-TV Baltimore.
Current WBAL-TV news director Margaret Cronan resigned earlier this summer to
move to Philadelphia for personal reasons.
Butt is credited with helping to turn WXII-TV from a perennial third-place
finisher to a contender and winner in late news.
She'll be replaced there by current assistant news director Barry
Klaus.
