Butler Named Aspire GM

Startup African-American channel Aspire has named former GMC executive Paul Butler as its general manager, the network announced Tuesday.

Butler will oversee all operations of the Magic Johnson-owned Aspire, which is set to launch next month. Butler most recently was GMC's senior vice president and general, a role he will continue to serve while transitioning to Aspire. GMC is handling operations for Aspire leading up to its launch.

"We conducted an extensive search for the right person to lead Aspire and found that he was right here all along, and already on the GMC team," said Johnson in a statement. "Paul has a long track record of success with GMC with a wide range of responsibility and oversight. With his background and the fact that he was heavily involved in GMC's tremendous growth, Paul is definitely ready to hit the ground running to ensure a successful launch and a great future for the network."

