Butensky still Batting

Ave Butensky

retired from his post as president of the Television Advertising Bureau last year to enjoy the West Coast life. But the former ad-agency executive who left TVB after a seven-year stint hasn't quite been able to sit still so far.

Earlier this month, Butenskywas named to the board of advisers for eMadison, which enables electronic buying and selling of TV and radio ad inventory online. He likes the concept that informs eMadison's approach: "It struck a chord. It takes out the backroom nonsense and makes the transaction easier." And that's not all that the TV industry veteran has on his drawing board: he's also assumed an advisory role with Associated TV and PBS on projects as yet unnamed.