Busy Bunim-Murray Ups Execs

Reality shop Bunim-Murray Productions has promoted six executives to help it shepherd its largest production slate ever.

The company produces MTV's Real World (16th season going on 20) and spin-off Real World/Road RulesChallenge, the syndicated Starting Over (renewed for a third season), Fox's The Simple Life and its newest entry, The Scholar, a spring/summer series that debuted this week on ABC (it was a bit tardy in the ratings, in fourth place in the time period for its June 6 debut).

VP's getting new stripes and titles are Gil Goldschein, who goes from VP to senior VP, business and legal affairs and acts as general counsel for the company; Phil Castaneda, who goes from VP to senior VP, production and finance; and Patrick Murphy, who has been upped from VP to Senior VP and executive in charge of production.

Directors upped to VP's are Mark Raudonis, who oversees post-production; and Dave Stone, who heads the music department (the company calls him "instrumental in maintaining the creative vision," though it is unclear whether the pun was intended).

Last but not least, Farnaz Farjam, a coordinating and line producer (and with a wonderful name), has been promoted to director of production.