Bustos exits Entravision Radio

Amador Bustos is out as president of Entravision Communications' Radio Division. The former president of Z-Spanish Media Corp., which Entravision bought for $475 million last April, will keep a seat on the Los Angeles-based company's board. Bustos' replacement is Jeffery A. Liberman, most recently the division's chief operating officer. Liberman joined Entravision in April from Latin Communications Group, which likewise was purchased by Entravision for more than $250 million in January 2000. Bustos said he quit to spend more time with his family, according to a Jan. 4 Entravision news release. Besides its 58 radio stations, Entravision also owns or is buying 18 TV stations.