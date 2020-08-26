Busted Pilot: 'Fargo' Back on FX, Brian Stelter's Book, and Convention Coverage
By B+C Staff
Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene
Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about Fargo's return to the FX Schedule; Brian Stelter's book, which looks at President Trump and Fox News; and convention coverage.
