The Bush Scoop

Erin Fehlau, reporter for the FOX affiliate WPXT(TV) Portland, Maine, was tipped to the 24-year-old drunk-driving arrest of Gov. George W. Bush by a policeman who had overheard a judge and a lawyer talking at a local courthouse.

The lawyer later told her the story of the arrest and produced documents. News Director Kevin Kelly wouldn't run it until the station had court documents and the arrest record and had interviewed the arresting officer.

"You don't think about a story this big happening in market 80," Kelly said.