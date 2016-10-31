Burst, Sinclair Team Up on User-Generated Election Videos

Mobile video tech company Burst has partnered with Sinclair Broadcast Group to broadcast user-generated video from hundreds of polling places, with the videos being incorporated into Sinclair’s election day coverage, and uploaded over local stations' websites.

Sinclair, which operates more than 170 stations in 80-plus markets, will air the videos under the "Join Vote 2016” moniker, with both it and Burst aiming to show the mood of voters at local polling stations during one of the more contentious presidential races in history.

"We are offering our mobile video platform for free for a limited time this election season to help keep democracy viable and transparent,” Bryant McBride, founder and CEO of Burst, said in a statement. “Mobile video can provide 'eyes and ears' on a massive scale at polling places across the country which serves the integrity of the electoral process while also providing media organizations with authentic and immediate content.”

Scott Livingston, VP of news for Sinclair, added: "Join Vote 2016 is a unique opportunity for us to build upon viewer engagement in our local communities. The Burst platform has differentiated itself by being incredibly easy to use and early user-generated content results have been very encouraging."