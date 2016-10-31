Burst Delivers Mobile Video From Polls to TV and Digital to ‘Watch the Vote 2016’

"Elections belong to the people. It's their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters." ― Abraham Lincoln

Abe Lincoln knew a thing or two about contentious elections and his words from across the decades couldn't ring more true today. As we approach Election Day 2016, all of America and much of the rest of the world is watching closely to see not only the results of this year's presidential contest but also to see how our country behaves at the polls.

There has been an endless stream of claims, charges, counter-charges and general bloviation from both sides of the presidential race concerning unsavory topics like election rigging, email hacking and facts both checked and unchecked. Now it's time for the voters to have their say and to hold our candidates accountable. That's why Burst has debuted Watch the Vote 2016, a free 30-day trial of its mobile vide platform for media organizations that want to deliver a non-partisan, voter's view of what is actually happening at local polling places on election day.

Any news gathering organization (broadcast, digital, blogger or publisher) can help Watch the Vote by signing up for a free 30-day trial of the Burst mobile video platform here. The trial can be used to shoot video of local polling places and catch the real feel of voting day in this unprecedented election year. Media and consumers can help capture the truth on election day and broadcast it to the nation, easily and quickly. It's important to check local laws that cover video and photography at polling places. A reminder of local rules for ballot photos and other issues is here.

"We are offering our mobile video platform for free for a limited time this election season to help keep democracy viable and transparent. Mobile video can provide ‘eyes and ears' on a massive scale at polling places across the country which serves the integrity of the electoral process while also providing media organizations with authentic and immediate content," said Bryant McBride, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Burst.

Founded in 2011, Burst is a leading mobile video technology company that is transforming how broadcasters, publishers, rights holders, brands and venues create, manage and monetize user-generated and controlled video content. Burst's proprietary technology solves the challenges of creating, managing, publishing and monetizing mobile video across all screens with its innovative, mobile to broadcast, OTT, digital and social platform. Burst is headquartered in Boston and serves customers around the world including Sinclair Broadcast Group, Fox Sports Australia, NESN, AccuWeather and Boston Properties among others.

