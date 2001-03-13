Burns takes Twentieth post

Joanne Burns has been named senior vice president, marketing, research and strategic planning at Twentieth Television. Previously a syndication, cable, licensing and international sales researcher for King World, Burns will now oversee all of Twentieth's marketing and research activities for its first-run and off-network series. Prior to King World, where she also jumpstarted Web sites for such shows as Everybody Loves Raymond and Martha Stewart, Burns served as senior vice president within Nielsen Media Research's syndication division.

- Susanne Ault