Burns Leaves Post-Newsweek

Sherry Burns, former general manager of Post-Newsweek's WJXT(TV) Jacksonville, Fla. -- who just six weeks ago was named vice president of Post-Newsweek Productions and replaced as GM by Larry Blackerby -- is leaving to join Jacksonville's I.M. Sulzbacher Center for the Homeless as CEO. Burns had been with the station almost a decade, including overseeing its shift from CBS affiliate to independent in 2002, before she exited in late September.

Burns was to have helped oversee the development of WJXT (TV)'s Gimme the Mike! local talent show into a syndicated format. Burns' extensive local programming experience included producing Oprah Winfrey's first show, People are Talking, for WJZ-TV, Baltimore, according to her station bio.

Post-Newsweek President Alan Frank said he has yet to decide whether to replace her or have Jim Dauphinee, the show's executive producer, assume her duties. NBC Enterprises is helping with the syndication sales.