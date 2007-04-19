Burnett Starts Scripted Division

Mark Burnett, the creator of reality shows such as The Apprentice, Survivor and Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? is starting a scripted division in his production company, Mark Burnett Productions. The new division will be headed up by former NBC producer and executive Ken Raskoff.

“Ken’s experience as an independent producer and a network executive has given him the opportunity to garner relationships within the literary community while gaining the adept knowledge necessary to make him a strong presence with the writers,” said Mark Burnett in a statement. “We are very much looking forward to getting actively involved in the scripted world as we begin to meet with writers and develop a bold slate for the 2007-2008 television season.”

Burnett is seeking out projects for his new scripted division to tackle. No new scripted projects have been announced as of yet.