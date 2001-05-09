Burnett says Survivor used re-enactments

Survivor executive producer Mark Burnett admits that some scenes in the CBS reality series are re-enacted, The New York Times reports.

Burnett made the admission about the re-enactments of competition segments between contestants on the series, but told the Times they did not affect the outcomes of those contests or the series themselves. Survivor has used stand-ins to represent contestants in those re-enactments.

In the recently concluded Survivor: The Australian Outback, the second edition of the reality series, aerial shots taken from a helicopter of a river swimming race between the contestants were staged. Burnett explained that aerial shots of the actual race would have shown the ground camera crews filming the race, ruining the effect. "I absolutely couldn't care less," the Times quotes Burnett commenting on the re-enactments. "I'm making great television."