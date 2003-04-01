Burnett busy this summer

Mark Burnett, best known for executive-producing CBS' Survivor, is

keeping himself busy this summer working on three new reality shows and one new

sitcom.

NBC claims two of them -- The Apprentice and The Restaurant -- while

The WB Television Network is adding Burnett's skills to its upcoming surfing reality show,

Boarding House: North Shore, and a sitcom, Are We There

Yet?.

NBC's The Apprentice, which will air for 13 episodes, will test 20

competitors' survival skills in New York's corporate jungle. The winner

gets a dream job with a six-figure salary and, in this first go-round, an

apprenticeship with famed New York developer Donald Trump. Trump also will act

as the "master" to the apprentice, firing one participant from the show each

week for failing to accomplish an assigned task to his satisfaction.

"Mark Burnett and Donald Trump are the best in their respective businesses.

They are the ultimate survivors," said Jeff Zucker, president of NBC

Entertainment. "Just as these young competing professionals will enhance their

career prospects, we believe this series will push the reality to new

creative horizons."

Burnett this summer is bringing The Restaurant to NBC, on which he is

partnering with Reveille and Magna Global Entertainment. The show, a one-hour

reality drama, will feature celebrity chef Rocco DeSpirito while he opens a new

downtown New York eatery. The show debuts on NBC this summer for a six-episode

run.

Burnett has also signed on to chisel The WB's Boarding House: North

Shore into a six-episode reality show launching Wednesday, June 18, at 8

p.m. and reairing Sundays at 9 p.m. North Shore has been in production

at The WB since November, but Burnett signed on after one of the show's

producers left on maternity leave.

And Burnett has completed a fall pilot of Are We There Yet?, and The

WB has ordered three more scripts to give Burnett some lead time in case the

network decides to place a full order. The sitcom will be a sort of TV rendition

of National Lampoon's European Vacation. The WB is hoping to turn both

North Shore and Are We There Yet? into advertising and

product-placement opportunities, with American Honda Motor Co. Inc., Mars

Inc., Mars' Masterfoods USA division, PepsiCo Inc.'s Mountain Dew and AT&T Corp.'s 1-800-CALL-ATT all having signed on as sponsors for

North Shore. That show is being produced by Mark Burnett Productions and

Basic Elements.

Are We There Yet? is executive-produced by Mark Burnett, David

Goetsch, Jason Venokur and Ross Venokur and Carsey-Werner-Mandabach, with Marcy

Carsey, Tom Werner and Caryn Mandabach all executive-producing.