Burke Sheds COO Title

After officially closing its long-awaited joint venture with NBC

Universal, Comcast said that Steve Burke, who will head up the JV as

president and CEO, has resigned as chief operating officer of Comcast.

He will remain an executive vice president of the cable company.

Comcast announced that Burke would lead the JV in September. When Burke named the new management structure of the joint venture in November, it was unclear whether he would keep the COO title. That changed as the deal closed.

Neil Smit,

who joined Comcast last March as president of Comcast Cable

Communications, was also named executive vice president at the company.

Comcast closed the NBCU joint venture on Jan. 28.

