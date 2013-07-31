Burke: NBCU Will Close 'Entitlement Gap'

RELATED: NBCU Shows Gains in Revenue,Cash Flow

NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke told analysts and investors

Wednesday that the company will continue to move towards closing what he called

the "entitlement gap," or the disparity between the ad rates and retrans fees

the programming giant receives compared to its peers.

On a conference call with analysts to discuss second

quarter results, Burke said that some cable and broadcast channels received as

much as 20% higher CPMs for their networks than NBCU. The programming giant has

said in the past that its retransmission consent fees for its NBC broadcast

stations and affiliate fees for its cable channels like USA Network, Bravo and

Syfy are below its peers. Burke said NBCU is beginning to close the gap on the

advertising side -- it recently completed

its upfront ad sales, raising CPMs at its cable networks by about 7% to 8%.

He added that its broadcast network sold about 13% more advertising in the

recent upfront than last year. He added that CPMs and ratings for the broadcast

network were better than they had been in nine years.

One of the catalysts for the increases, he said, was the

programmers approach to selling advertising across its properties together.

"We're chipping away at the entitlement gap," Burke said on

the conference call. "We think it is a big opportunity for the company. It's

not something we are going to get in a quarter or even a year but I think in

the next two , three, or four years you will see real progress there."

