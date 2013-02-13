Burke: NBCU Moving to Close 'Monetization Gap'

On the heels of its announcement that it would buy in the

rest of the NBCUniversal it did not already own, networks chief Steve Burke

told analysts Wednesday that affiliate fees and retrans charges will rise at

the programmer.

On a conference call with analysts to discuss fourth quarter

results, Burke said that one of the top priorities for his division -- which

includes cable networks like USA Network, Bravo and Syfy as well as the NBC

broadcast network and about 24 NBC and Telemundo broadcast stations -- is to

close the "monetization gap" between affiliate fees and ad revenue at NBCU

properties and their peers.

"Our affiliate fees are not what they should be, both in

terms of the cable channels and retransmission consent" Burke said on the call.

"On the advertising side, our CPMs are lower than some of the other people in

the business who have lower ratings than we do. The broadcast business continues

to seem like a big opportunity to us, whether it's the NBC network, our local

stations or Telemundo. I think all three of those represent a big opportunity."

NBC has particularly lagged on the retransmission consent

side, according to analysts who have said the stations only started asking for

cash for retransmission consent in recent years. They agree that could be a

growing source of revenue going forward.

