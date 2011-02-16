Burke On NBCU: First Do No Harm

NBC Universal chief Steve Burke said

that with regulatory approvals behind it and the joint venture deal

officially closed, his initial focus will be to help the cable networks

maintain their leadership position in the industry, while improving its

broadcast operations may take a little more time.

Speaking during

Comcast's fourth quarter earnings conference call with analysts, Burke

reminded his audience that cable networks still represent 80% of the

value of the joint venture.

"One of the advantages of waiting 13 or

14 months to get a deal closed due to regulatory approval is that you

get a chance to really get to know the assets, really get to know the

people," Burke said. "We have a lot of big goals for NBC Universal. I

would start with the fact that 80% of the value are the cable channels.

The cable channels are in fantastic shape, have been growing double

digits. There you just want to make sure we continue to make the right

investments and continue the growth."

Burke said that the NBC broadcast network represents the biggest growth opportunity, but that may take a few years to realize.

