Burke: NBC Expects Big Retrans Haul

NBC Universal CEO Steve Burke predicted its broadcast unit could reap "hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars" in retransmission consent fees through a combination of its owned and operated stations and those owned by affiliates at an industry conference Wednesday.

Burke said at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications, & Entertainment Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., that he didn't expect NBC's retrans haul to set any records, but he added that he anticipates it will receive rates comparable to the other three large national broadcasters.

"I don't think we are going to be leading the charge there for a whole variety of reasons, but I think we are going to try to get compensated similarly to CBS, ABC and Fox," Burke said.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.