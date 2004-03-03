Burke to Leave Weather Channel

The Weather Channel president and CEO Bill Burke is leaving the company this summer.

The network said Wednesday that Burke and his family plan to return to Maine, where they used to live, and he’ll remain a consultant for the network and parent Landmark Communications.

Chief Operating Officer Debora Wilson will become president of the Weather Channel Cos., which includes the network, interactive properties, and TWC Media Solutions.

Burke is brother of Comcast Cable President Steve Burke. He has been Weather Channel chief since 2002 and previously headed TBS Superstation.