Burg to Head SNTA

Mitch Burg has been tapped as syndication’s newest champion in the battle for ad dollars and respect.

Burg, 49, has been named president of the Syndicated Network Television Association. He has spent most of his career on the ad-agency side, including a 15-year stint at NW Ayer & Partners beginning in 1979.

He replaces Gene DeWitt, who left in August.

In 1994, Burg was among the founders of The Media Edge, WPP Group plc’s media-buying arm, where he served as chief operating officer until 2002. Most recently he was CEO of IDT Media Inc.

Burg said he believes syndication is "underappreciated" by the media-buying community and he hopes to change that and to "ensure that it receives the credit it deserves for its quality programming, star personalities and outstanding ratings performance."

Burg will be based at the SNTA's New York headquarters.