Bunny Hop: MGM President Leaves for Playboy

Jim Griffiths, president of MGM Worldwide Television Distribution, stepped down Monday to take a position at Playboy Enterprises.

Assuming Griffiths’ responsibilities are three MGM vets: Jim Packer, executive VP of North American television distribution; Simon Sutton, executive VP of international television; and Bruce Tuchman, executive VP of MGM Networks.

All three will work with Hank Cohen, president of MGM Television Television Entertainment, and report directly to Chris McGurk, MGM’s vice chairman and chief operating officer.