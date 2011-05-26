Bunim/Murray Looks to Israel for Formats

Bunim/Murray Productions, the

company behind such fare as The Real World, Keeping Up with the

Kardashians and Project Runway has signed a first-look deal with The

Operating Room to identify unscripted Israeli formats to bring to the U.S.





The deal comes as more Israeli

scripted and unscripted formats are finding a home in the U.S.





Showtime is currently developing Homeland

and HBO/Lionsgate is developing The Naked Truth. HBO's In

Treatment and Fox's Traffic Light were also based on Israeli

formats.





"Israel has proven to be a hotbed

for scripted formats, and we're eager to duplicate that success on the

unscripted side," noted Gil Goldschein, president of Bunim/Murray Productions

in a statement. "The Operating Room is one of the few, if not only, Israeli

production companies with people on the ground in Israel and Hollywood,

enabling them to move quickly and make the right connections in both

territories."





As a result of the deal,

Bunim/Murray will have a first look at The Operating Room's unscripted formats

and the ability to tap into The Operating Room's talent management group,

providing them with access to top producers of unscripted hits in Israel.





In announcing the deal Bunim/Murry

also touted the fact that The Operating Room's Tel Aviv office is led by one of

Israel's most successful showrunners, Yoram Mandel, who serves as director of

The Operating Room Israel.





Mandel has developed some of

Israel's most popular TV shows including The Arbitrator, the American

version of which is in development at Showtime, Exposed and Screenz.

He is also the showrunner for such leading Israeli TV series as Pillars of

Smoke, The Prime Minister's Children and Asfur.





Eric Feig at Abrams Garfinkel

Margolis Bergson and Stuart Tenzer at Coast Road Media negotiated the deal with

Bunim/Murray Productions on behalf of The Operating Room.



