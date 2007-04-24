Bunim-Murray Names Gil Goldschein To COO

Bunim-Murray has announced the promotion of Gil Goldschein to the post of COO. He will be replacing the company's longtime no. 2, Joey Carson, who left to form his own company.



The independent, reality-based production company (The Real World) recently launched a documentary division called BMP films,



Goldschein will oversee management and growth while continuing to plan strategies on new media ventures.



BMP produces mobisodes and Internet "after shows" for the Real World and Real World/Road Rules Challenge.



Additionally, he will spearhead corporate initiatives as the company segues into the scripted television marketplace.



"Gil is valued highly by his colleagues and possesses a strong work ethic and knack for effectively closing deals seamlessly," said President Jonathan Murray. "He has been an integral part of the company, overseeing Bunim-Murray's business development group ans spearheading the formation of BMP's music management company."



In recent years, Goldschlein has expanded his duties beyond legal and business affairs.