Bunim-Murray Acquired By Banijay Entertainment

French company Banijay Entertainment has acquired

Bunim-Murray Productions, the powerhouse reality TV production company that

created MTV's The Real World,according

to multiple reports.

"This acquisition reaffirms Banijay's strategy to integrate

in our group the best and most creative international television producers,"

said Banijay Chairman Stephane Courbit.

Bumim-Murray was nearly sold last year to Talpa Media and

has been on the market for some time.

The deal with Banijay is believed to be in the mid-eight figures,

according to a report from Variety. The move comes as a number of

international companies look to gain footholds in the U.S. market by

purchasing independent production companies.

Bunim-Murray launched the reality TV era with Real World, which first appeared on MTV

in 1992. The show is now in its 21st

season. The company also produces Road Rules, The Simple Life, Bad Girls Club and

Keeping Up With the Kardashians in

addition to Project Runway and Models of the Runway, since the Project Runway franchise jumped to

Lifetime.