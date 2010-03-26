Bunim-Murray Acquired By Banijay Entertainment
.
French company Banijay Entertainment has acquired
Bunim-Murray Productions, the powerhouse reality TV production company that
created MTV's The Real World,according
to multiple reports.
"This acquisition reaffirms Banijay's strategy to integrate
in our group the best and most creative international television producers,"
said Banijay Chairman Stephane Courbit.
Bumim-Murray was nearly sold last year to Talpa Media and
has been on the market for some time.
The deal with Banijay is believed to be in the mid-eight figures,
according to a report from Variety. The move comes as a number of
international companies look to gain footholds in the U.S. market by
purchasing independent production companies.
Bunim-Murray launched the reality TV era with Real World, which first appeared on MTV
in 1992. The show is now in its 21st
season. The company also produces Road Rules, The Simple Life, Bad Girls Club and
Keeping Up With the Kardashians in
addition to Project Runway and Models of the Runway, since the Project Runway franchise jumped to
Lifetime.
