Bunch more for Brady

Buena Vista Television has cleared The Wayne Brady Show on stations

covering more than 50 percent of the country for the show's national launch next

fall.

In addition to the ABC owned-and-operated stations, which renewed for a

second season in November, BVT has added TV stations owned by Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.,

Scripps Howard Co., Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Journal Broadcasting.

The show is produced by Enjoy the Ride Productions Ltd. and executive-produced by Robert Morton and Bernie Brillstein.